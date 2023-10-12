AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.4 %

AZO stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,561.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,519.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,525.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,212.64 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

