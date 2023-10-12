AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $40,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $18.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,553.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,519.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2,525.04. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,212.64 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

