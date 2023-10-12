Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.68

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 36069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

