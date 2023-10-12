Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,981,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 6,304,337 shares.The stock last traded at $21.31 and had previously closed at $20.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Avantor Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,202,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

