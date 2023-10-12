Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $186.51 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.35.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

