Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 5.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 20,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 567,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a P/E ratio of -217.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at $895,400.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,513.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $291,042. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 275,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

