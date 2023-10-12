Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 9.8%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 141,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,028,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $480.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,974.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.