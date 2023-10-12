Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 4.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.55. 379,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,519,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Azul

Azul Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azul in the first quarter worth about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Azul by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.