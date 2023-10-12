B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,292 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,292 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

