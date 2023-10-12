B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,446,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,328,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.33. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

