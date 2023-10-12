B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 115.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,068 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

GLW opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.