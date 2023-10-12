B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,977 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

