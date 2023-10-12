B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 678 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.10.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.