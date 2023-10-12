Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Liberum Capital downgraded Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 440 ($5.39) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.57) to GBX 555 ($6.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

