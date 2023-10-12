Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ball by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BALL traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Ball Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $62.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

