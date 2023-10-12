Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,463,988. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

