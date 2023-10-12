Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 6,467,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,463,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.