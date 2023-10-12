Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432,988 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,133,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,479,008. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

