Barclays Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $223.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $213.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY opened at $205.05 on Thursday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.03 and its 200 day moving average is $191.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

