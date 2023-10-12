Barclays Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

BLDR stock opened at $125.76 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

