Barclays Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $35.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.64. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. The company had revenue of $127.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $31,072,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,371,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,280,054.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $31,072,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,371,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,280,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,568 shares of company stock worth $33,460,255. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after buying an additional 380,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after buying an additional 208,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

