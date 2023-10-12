Barclays Lowers Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) to Equal Weight

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLLSF. Pareto Securities raised Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.
