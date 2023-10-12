Barclays Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $86.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.20% from the stock’s current price.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

GMED opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

