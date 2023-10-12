Barclays Trims SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Target Price to $139.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $144.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,588,935.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

