Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 59 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.13. The company had a trading volume of 982,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,206. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $208.96 and a one year high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.