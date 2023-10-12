Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.14. 1,735,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

