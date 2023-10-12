Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 1,008 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 197.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 1,604,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 136,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,337 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.22) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

Shares of National Grid stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,066. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

