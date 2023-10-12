Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.09. The company had a trading volume of 164,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average is $193.38.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

