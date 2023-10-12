Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.06. 106,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,661. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

