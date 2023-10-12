Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 583 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.15. 955,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

