Barrett & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,399. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

