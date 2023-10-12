Barrett & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,785. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

