Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212,396. The firm has a market cap of $219.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

