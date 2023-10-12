Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,213,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,958,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,372 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,602,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $150.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,562. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

