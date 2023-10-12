Barrett & Company Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,880,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,697,891. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $837.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

