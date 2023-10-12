Barrett & Company Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.90. 1,033,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.49. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $234.46 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

