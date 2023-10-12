Barrett & Company Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in GSK by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 1,922,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

