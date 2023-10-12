Barrett & Company Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,152,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth $15,842,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 57,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

