Barrett & Company Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,499,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

