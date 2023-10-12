Barrett & Company Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $8.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.11. The stock had a trading volume of 126,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,251. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

