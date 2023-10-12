Barrett & Company Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.08. 941,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

