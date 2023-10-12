Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.27. 1,842,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,997. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.