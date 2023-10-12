Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $58,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

GEHC traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 522,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,665. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

