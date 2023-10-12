Barrett & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $19.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $569.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.77. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $259.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

