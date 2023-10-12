Barrett & Company Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.37. 5,420,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.