Barrett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SLYG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 57,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.