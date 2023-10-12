Barrett & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Barrett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Profile

The Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified SmallCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 600 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSLY was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Syntax.

