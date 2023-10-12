Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 1,143 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 91,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 262,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,943,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,738,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

