Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 12,844 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

