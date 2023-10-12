Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.61. 281,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.